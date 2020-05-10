AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is National Salvation Army Week, and the Salvation Army in Amarillo is excited to celebrate it.

While COVID-19 has altered the plans for the special week, the Salvation Army in Amarillo is encouraging the community to learn more about their organization.

National Salvation Army Week was originally proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and celebrated in November.

In a speech by Eisenhower he said, “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness, and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

The Salvation Army is now in more than 130 countries around the World.

Major Atkins, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army said, “National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Amarillo. It is also a time when we want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”

For more information, or to make a donation, you can call The Salvation Army of Amarillo at 806-373-6631 or you can visit them at either 400 S. Harrison or online at www.salvationarmytexas.org.

