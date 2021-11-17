National Philanthropy Day to welcome Philanthropist Lynne Twist as keynote speaker

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is set to present the 29th annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) ceremony, which will recognize the philanthropic efforts from individual volunteers and foundations in the Texas Panhandle, according to AFP.

The event will take place from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Room and is sponsored by Amarillo Area Foundation, Amarillo National Bank, CAPTRUST, and West Texas A&M University Foundation, AFP added.

AFP released a list of this year’s honorees which includes:

Tyson Foods, Outstanding Large Business nominated by United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

Access Community Credit Union, Outstanding Small Business nominated by Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation

Soroptimist of Amarillo, Outstanding Community Service Organization nominated by Downtown Women’s Center

State Farm Foundation, Outstanding Foundation nominated by Maverick Boys and Girls Club

Turn Center’s Celebration of Hope, Outstanding Fundraising Event; Cheryl and Alex Fairly, Outstanding Philanthropists nominated by West Texas A&M University

Charlotte Rhodes, Lifetime Achievement Award nominated by Lesly Bosch Annen and Katharyn Wiegand

The program has added Lynne Twist, founder of the Soul of Money Institute and author of the bestselling, award-winning book “The Soul of Money: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Life.” According to AFP, Twist’s remarks are “underwritten with support” from Amarillo Area Foundation, Mary Emeny and Barbara and Jim Whitton.

AFP added that Twist has worked with more than 100,000 people in 50 countries including, Microsoft, Proctor & Gamble, the International Unity Church, Charles Schwab, United Way, The National Black Theater of Harlem, Harvard University and others.

The author has presented for many organizations including with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Governor’s Conference on California Women, and has been and advisor to the Desmond Tutu Foundation and the Nobel Women’s Initiative, AFP stated.



According to AFP, Twist has won numerous awards including the “Woman of Distinction” award from the United Nations and is the co-founder of The Pachamama Alliance, a nonprofit organization which aims to empower indigenous people to preserve their lands in the Amazon rainforest.



Additional sponsors include the Mary E. Bivins Foundation, Amarillo College Foundation, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Panhandle PBS. Tables and tickets are on sale at www.afptxplains.com.