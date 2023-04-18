AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the National Intercollegiate Ranch and Stock Horse Association, students from 16 colleges and universities are expected to gather in Amarillo on April 18 and 19 to compete in the organization’s national championship.

Organizers noted that both individual riders and teams will compete in a two-go-round format in events such as cow work, reining, ranch trail, and ranch riding. The event is expected to kick off with a welcome reception for the teams at Coolhorse, then last through April 18 and 19 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds before finishing with an awards dinner at the West Texas A&M University campus.

Regarding prizes, according to the NIRSHA, the students will be competing for the chance to win a range of prizes across divisions and placements, including:

Hughes Horse Trailers for the Division I and Division II champion teams;

Marketing displays for the reserve champion teams;

Champion and reserve champion buckles;

Individual prizes packages from Classic Equine;

A $6,000 scholarship to the Outstanding Freshman; and

A custom Oliver Bros. Saddle to the overall Top Hand, in memory of competition pioneer Dr. Kris Wilson.

Ranch horse competitions, said organizers, are one of the fastest-growing segments of the equine industry. The NIRSHA not only expressed pride in the competition meant to showcase collegiate ranch horse teams, but thanked sponsors and collaborators that the organization said “share the same excitement.”

Further information for the event, as well as past show results and event photos, can be found on the NIRSHA website.