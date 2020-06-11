National Guard to test for COVID-19 in Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Guard is bringing another COVID-19 mobile testing site to Friona on Monday, June 15, 2020.
The Calvary Baptist Church at 1500 Cleveland Avenue, will be where the testing event will be held, from 10 am to 6 pm.
Those wanting to receive a COVID-19 test will have to schedule an appointment either by phone at (512)-883-2400 or online at https://txcovidtest.org/.
