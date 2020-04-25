National Guard comes to Friona to provide COVID-19 testing

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —As the number of coronavirus cases climbs across the state, many rural areas are still left without testing capabilities. The National Guard was in Friona Saturday to help with testing.

From 9 A.M. to 6 P.M., the National Guard was set up at the Calvary Baptist Church. City Manager Lee Davila said Governor Greg Abbott is wanting to do these tests in rural towns so they don’t get overrun with the virus.

“He’s wanting to reach out to the rural communities who may not have the testing capabilities at their local or community hospitals and Friona was designated as one of those areas,” said Davila.

To be eligible for testing, people had to show one or more symptoms of the coronavirus like a sore throat, or shortness of breath. They also had to make a reservation over the phone or online to be tested.

Davila also said, staying on top of the virus is key to combating it.

“We try to be a leader. We try to get on the virus as quick as we could, once we heard it was spreading. Our meat processing plant took several safety measures to make sure their employees were taken care of. Our nursing home, they went through great measures to make sure our elderly were protected,” said Davila.

Davila hopes the testing can bring peace of mind to the community of Friona and makes them feel safer.

