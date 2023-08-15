AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Federation of the Blind of Texas recently announced that members of the organization will make a stop at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo on Thursday to celebrate Braille literacy as they paint Braille on a few of the cars.

The announcement further detailed that the event is part of the Ride for Braille Literacy and that the rider of the program is Dan O’Rourke, a National Hockey League referee, who is set to ride the length of Route 66.

O’Rourke’s father, according to the announcement, is a blind person and he “wanted to honor this special bond by supporting literacy programs of the National Federation of the Blind.”

A release from the organization read that “Braille is critical to the success of blind Texans” and that around 10% of blind individuals are taught Braille. However, around 90% of the blind population who enter jobs and keep those jobs are Braille readers.

“With the high unemployment rate among the blind, putting this valuable tool in every person’s toolbox is essential to the success of our children,” the release noted.