National Farmer’s Day: High Plains Food Bank to double donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is celebrating National Farmer’s Day Tuesday, Oct. 12 in a big way.

According to the organization, for today only, money donations will be doubled, meaning for every $50 donated, $100 will be donated to provide 600 meals to those in need.

Bill Bandy, with an employer contribution from Zurich, will match any donations up to $1,000.

According to High Plains Food Bank, National Farmer’s Day “is a day to honor hardworking farmers in our communities. In the midst of harvest-season, the day pays tribute to the men, women, and families who put food in the grocery stores and on our tables every day.”

To help provide twice as many meals to communities today only, click here.