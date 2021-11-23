National Diabetes Month: BSA offering free weekly diabetes classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist Saint Anthony (BSA) Health System announced that its raising awareness of diabetes symptoms, risk factors and management during National Diabetes Month, with free educational courses for the community every Thursday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services.

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 34 million people in the Unites States are living with diabetes, and 1.5 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed each year.

“This education is extremely important in reducing the risk of hospital admission for diabetes-related

health issues, such as heart disease, infection and damage to the eyes, kidneys or nerves,” Stephanie

Collins, BSA Registered Dietitian stated. “The goal of this course is to help participants improve their

overall well-being.”

The seven-week course will provide participants with education on diabetes management, which includes exercise, nutrition, skin care, blood sugar monitoring, medication safety and overall management of diabetes, according to BSA.

“Our multidisciplinary team of instructors is committed ensuring each participant leaves the course with

the knowledge to reduce their symptoms and risk factors of diabetes through healthy lifestyle habit

modifications,” Collins said.

Attendees will receive a free lunch and BSA stated that masks and social distancing will be required.

To register for the seven-week course, visit bsahs.org/diabetes and for more information on BSA Health System click here of visit Facebook.com/BSAHealthSystem.