AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nashville-based research and technology company ObjectiveHealth recently announced a new location in Amarillo at 3101 S. Coulter, Suite 106, marking the 30th location opening for the company.

A press release from ObjectiveHealth detailed that the company has centers in 16 states across the country and that they provide “clinical research focused in the therapeutic areas of gastroenterology, dermatology, urology, oncology, biomarkers and metabolism disorders.”

The company, according to the release, gives physicians the opportunity to focus on patient care through clinical research with the ability to expand their practices.

“Clinical research will help lead us to answers for some of the most urgent healthcare challenges we face in our society,” said Colleen Hoke, co-founder and chief executive officer of ObjectiveHealth. “Reaching this milestone of 30 sites supports one of our key goals of expanding our reach: offering the opportunity to participate in research to an ever-broader patient population.”

In partnership with ObjectiveHealth, the release read that clinical research is integrated seamlessly into existing practices where “patients are at the forefront of the overall care process.” Patients are then able to receive new treatments due to the addition of the clinical research process.

“At ObjectiveHealth, our unique approach to clinical research is centered around the patient experience, while also providing clear benefits for physicians and, ultimately, trial sponsors,” said Don Lazas, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer of ObjectiveHealth. “Combined with our innovative technology designed to streamline the research process and provide additional clarity to stakeholders, we aim to create the ideal environment to continue advancing medical research.”

Amarillo Premier Research, is an ObjectiveHealth partner, making it the fourth site in Texas, according to the release.

