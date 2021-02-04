Narcotic detection dog finds 16 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m., 16 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop on I-40 and MM 61.

According to the report, 31 year old Seth Dawson and 40 year old Myka Carney, both from Tennessee, were pulled over for a traffic offense. During the traffic stop, “deputies became suspicious of criminal activity, and deployed a narcotic detection canine.”

The dog was reported to respond to an odor from the car, where deputies found a suitcase containing around 16 pounds of methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office believes that the drugs were coming from California, being transported to Tennessee.

The investigation was taken over by the Drug Enforcement Administration.