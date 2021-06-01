Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Name the Amarillo Zoo’s Bear Cub

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

courtesy – City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said a bear cub arrived in Amarillo in March and now needs a name.

The City said back in March, the Amarillo Zoo welcomed a one-year-old female black bear cub from New Mexico. The cub was brought to Amarillo after multiple captures near humans and communities by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish.

The cub, who is still recovering from hip surgery from injuries sustained in the wild, will soon be on exhibit for visitors to the Amarillo Zoo said the City.

The Amarillo Zoo is holding an online poll to name its new cub resident. The choices are Sasha, Mesa or Coco. Participants can vote on the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page by choosing the emoji that corresponds to each name. The online poll begins Tuesday and runs through June 8.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss