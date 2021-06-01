Name the Amarillo Zoo’s Bear Cub

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said a bear cub arrived in Amarillo in March and now needs a name.

The City said back in March, the Amarillo Zoo welcomed a one-year-old female black bear cub from New Mexico. The cub was brought to Amarillo after multiple captures near humans and communities by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish.

The cub, who is still recovering from hip surgery from injuries sustained in the wild, will soon be on exhibit for visitors to the Amarillo Zoo said the City.

The Amarillo Zoo is holding an online poll to name its new cub resident. The choices are Sasha, Mesa or Coco. Participants can vote on the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page by choosing the emoji that corresponds to each name. The online poll begins Tuesday and runs through June 8.