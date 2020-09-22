NAACP cancels annual banquet, will publish special edition souvenir booklet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to COVID-19, the Amarillo Branch NAACP has canceled its annual Dr. R.W. Jones Freedom Fund banquet.

Now, the organization has decided to continue the tradition of publishing a special edition souvenir booklet. This time, it will feature a final address from its president, Floyd Anthony, as he prepares to step down after 14 years.

“National NAACP came out and said there will be no events no live events for the remainder of the year,” Chairperson of the Freedom Fund, Jerri Glover said.

Glover said the local chapter is still making a way for the community to get involved and donate through the souvenir booklet.

“Individuals or businesses are able to buy an ad in the book, Glover explained. “Get to have that and take that forward, you’ll be able to show people that you have supported.”

Glover said the booklet will be extra special because of the final address from Floyd Anthony.

“That’s what makes this book special because we will have his final address as president of the branch but I know we will be hearing from him more in the future,” Glover added.

Glover said they are planning elections for a new president. If you want to be a part of the Freedom Fundraiser souvenir booklet, click here for more info.

