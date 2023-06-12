AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The MyHighPlains.com news team will be going into more depth on the ongoing rainfall and flooding impacting city of Amarillo residents, along with residents of Potter and Randall counties, with the “Threatening Sky: After the Flood” special.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday on KAMR Local 4 News, KAMR Local 4 News Anchors Andy Justus and Jackie Kingston, along with the rest of the news team, will recap the recent flooding and rainfall in the Texas Panhandle in “Threatening Sky: After the Flood,” speaking on how residents are able to access resources and how the city of Amarillo plans to move forward from this incident.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, along with other city of Amarillo officials, will be a part of the special, talking about how recovery looks like moving forward, how this will impact the city’s budgetary priorities and how this ongoing flooding could impact the area’s environment.

Viewers can watch the “Threatening Sky: After the Flood” special at 6:30 p.m. Monday on KAMR Local 4 News or watch in the video player above.