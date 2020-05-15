My Place Hotel provides free room nights to healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, a fair share of businesses step up with true acts of kindness and selflessness to do what they can for our healthcare heroes.

Add My Place Hotel here in Amarillo to that list.

My Place Hotel co-owner, Kevin Nelson, and his staff have done an amazing job providing free and discounted rooms to the healthcare community for those who needed a place to stay.

“I can’t pitch in the same way a healthcare worker can pitch in,” Nelson said. “I don’t know anything about healthcare, but I know about hospitality, and I can provide a room for them. Same thing with restaurants and others. People are pitching in the way they can pitch in, and if we all look for something we can do, it makes a lot of sense and we can move the needle.”

Nelson adds with occupancy slow due to less travel, what better way to utilize the hotel off Soncy to make it convenient for healthcare employees after a long shift.

The hotel has a kitchen, a cooktop with a full-size refrigerator set for a lengthy stay.

Since launching this plan in early April, the benefit has really taken off.

“It’s been very popular,” Nelson said. “We’ve been very pleased with how it has gone. As of last night, we at the hotel have 180 free room nights to healthcare workers. We’ve actually have additional room nights that have been donated that have provided through donations. That puts us to almost 300 total room nights now.”

If you’d like to help donate to this cause toward healthcare workers you can contact My Place Hotel at 806-341-9433, or click on the website, myplacehotels.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: