“My Heart is Not Blind” exhibition arrives at Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

“This exhibit is dripping and thick in wisdom,” said Michael Nye, My Heart is Not Blind art exhibit creator.

That’s how Nye describes his traveling exhibition that’s now made it’s way to the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

“There’s 47 individuals here. All of them are blind or visually impaired and they all have a story about their life. Stories I think are a window to a much larger world than our own,” said Nye.

For the past several years, Nye traveled across the country listening to those stories and taking that individual’s picture for his exhibit.

Nye says he was fascinated with some of the people he spoke to.

“Michael Hingson, he was on the 78th floor of tower one when the first plane struck on 9/11. He was an executive up there and he knew exactly at that moment how many steps from the 78th floor to the lobby. He and his guide dog assisted people down to safety. Qusay, he grew up in Iraq and was in a car bomb. A car drove up and he was playing soccer and he lost his eyesight. An amazing courageous individual,” said Nye.

A common theme Nye came across was the public’s misconception of what it’s like to be blind. With that, Nye hopes that visitors to the exhibit come away with a different point of view.

“Every life has a different story and a perspective,” said Nye.

For more information on the “My Heart is Not Blind” exhibit, click here: https://www.panhandleplains.org/events/2017/my-heart-is-not-blind-perception-is-everything