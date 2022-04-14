AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sheri Price is spending Holy Week in Jerusalem, but it was not an expected stay.

“I’m calling this my seven-day Easter sabbatical retreat in Jerusalem,” said Price.

Price, who had been on a 12-day tour in Israel, get getting ready to board her flight back to the United States when she got the news of her COVID-19 test.

Sheri Price of Amarillo praying at the Western Wall in Israel days before testing positive for COVID-19. Courtesy: Sheri Price (2022)

“[I] was tested for COVID as a requirement, and my tests came back positive. So they took me aside and isolated me and told me that I would be sent back to Jerusalem,” said Price. “I just immediately felt like, it was a gift from God. I actually laughed and said, ‘Okay, Lord, this is gonna be awesome. I’m just in it to make the most of it and see how you’re gonna bless me and how you’re gonna use this.'”

She said her symptoms started two days before her positive test; a sore throat and fever.

“I really thought it was just exhaustion from the end of the trip and didn’t realize I had COVID,” said Price.

She is putting a positive spin on her quarantine, saying the fact she will be in the Holy Land during Holy Week is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sheri Price of Amarillo stands in the River Jordan in Israel days before testing positive for COVID-19. Courtesy: Sheri Price (2022)

“This has been an unbelievably amazing, a spiritual experience to get to be here in this sacred city at this time of the year,” Price said.

She is keeping busy. Thursday she hosted a Zoom call, praying with a mission group in Ukraine. She is also enjoying her view of old Jerusalem from her hotel window.

“My goal is to be in step with God’s Kingdom agenda and to see him be able to use me in ways I never dreamed or imagined,” said Price.

Price said she is feeling much better. She is expected to leave Monday if her test comes back negative.