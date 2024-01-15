AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As communities across the High Plains region welcome a chilly first few months of 2024, the Amarillo area is already bustling with activities and community events to take every opportunity to celebrate.

Here’s a look at a few upcoming events around Amarillo over the first few months of 2024, and other tried-and-true ways to spend a day on the High Plains.

January

Running every Wednesday- Sunday until March 17, the Amarillo Museum of Art will host its free “In Our Own Words: Native Impressions” exhibition series for the Amarillo community.

Running weekly every Tuesday-Saturday until July 27, the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum will host its “Ranching Remudas: AQHA’s Best Remuda Ranches” exhibit to highlight the 36 Best Remuda Award winners and their dedication to the AQH breed.

Running from Jan. 18 – Jan. 22, the Amarillo Little Theatre will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” as its third Mainstage production of the season. Tickets can be reserved online here or by calling 806-355-9991.

From Jan. 19 – Jan. 20, the Amarillo Symphony will present its “Bach to Bartók” production, featuring international star Mahan Esfahani performing Bach’s Concerto in D minor, and the symphony performing Bartók’s Concerto for orchestra.

On Jan. 26-27, the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will host their “Discover for a Dollar” event, in which community members will be able to spend $1 for an evening at the DHDC and $1 for a day at WBDC.

February

On Feb. 2, the Amarillo Art Institute will host its “First Friday Artwalk” event from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at its location at 3701 Plains Blvd.

On Feb. 10, Chamber Music Amarillo will host its “Triosarachops Devours!” show at Sharpened Iron Studios, featuring soprano Sarah Beckham-Turner, pianist Sarah Rushing, and hornist Guglielmo Manfredi.

On Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Arts in the Sunset will host the “Cowboy Sweetheart Dinner and Dance” event, aimed at including dancing, live music, and dinner for guests.

On Feb. 13, the Amarillo Civic Center Complex will host “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., with attendees given the opportunity to join the game onstage to win cash and prizes.

Running on Thursday-Sunday from Feb. 15 – Feb. 25, the Amarillo Little Theatre will present its performance of “RENT” at the Adventure Space, with tickets ranging from $18 to $30.

