AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the arrival of the holiday season, the Amarillo area is welcoming a bustling last few months of 2023 with events and activities for the community. Parades, seasonal celebrations, live music, and other special events will be open to the public to offer festive fun through the end of the year.

Here’s a look at a few upcoming events around Amarillo over the holiday season, and other tried-and-true ways to spend a day on the High Plains.

November

Running from Nov. 14 – Dec. 19 on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm will be hosting its Maxwell’s Magical Christmas event, featuring a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 50-foot-tall pixel tree, a walking trail of lights, a walk-through Christmas ornament, and appearances by Santa Claus.

The Amarillo Art Institute will host its Holiday Open House on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., featuring refreshments, artists, and holiday shopping opportunities.

On Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host its Tidings of the Trees event, featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction to bid on one-of-a-kind Christmas trees. Tickets are $100 per person.

The Amarillo Police Department will host its annual COPS for CASA toy and gift card drive from Nov. 16 – Nov. 18, with donations accepted at multiple designated locations around Amarillo.

On both Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, the Amarillo Symphony will host its Brahms and Bluegrass concert at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., featuring Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and renowned soprano Sara Hershkowitz.

Mix 94.1 announced it will join other local radio stations on Nov. 18 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens to celebrate its Christmas Music Kick-Off Festival from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On Nov. 23 – Nov. 26, the Starlight Ranch Event Center will host the Tangled Lights Productions Light Up Thanksgiving Weekend event from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. each night, featuring an interactive show with more than 20,000 dancing lights and appearances by Santa Claus.

December

On Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Center City Amarillo will host its Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade, expected to begin at 11th and Polk Street and continue north to 4th Avenue.

On Dec. 1, the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will host the Aaron Watson Family Christmas Tour beginning at 8 p.m., featuring Christmas classics and songs from Watson’s critically acclaimed Christmas album.

The Starlight Ranch Event Center will host the Cirque Italia ‘Aquatic Spectacular’ Water Circus from Dec. 1 – Dec. 3, with shows recurring at different times daily through the weekend and featuring an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s treasure.

On Dec. 2, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host its Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts, Christmas stories, and other events and activities for attendees.

Running from Dec. 8 – Dec. 10, the Lone Star Ballet will present The Nutcracker Ballet at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, with shows daily through the weekend.

On Dec. 15, the Northside Toy Drive will host its annual black tie event at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, featuring dinner, dancing, cocktails and casino games. Admission to the event is an unwrapped toy for a child aged 2-12 years old.

The Amarillo Symphony and the Amarillo Master Chorale will present the Happy Holiday Pops! show on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at both 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Other things to do in Amarillo

