AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For visitors and Amarillo natives alike, summer often means warm weather and spare time to use on a wide range of activities, events, and attractions. In light of this, businesses and organizations around the region take the opportunity to show off both their year-round and seasonal offerings for the people around Texas Panhandle looking for a way to spend a day.

Here are a few of the must-see summer highlights of the High Plains in 2023, as well as pool schedules and ticket prices around the Amarillo area.

Amarillo City Pool schedules, prices in 2023

The City of Amarillo announced that its 2023 Summer Season for the public outdoor pools will run from May 30 through Aug. 6.

Thompson Park Pool 3500 E. Chaparral

Open 7 days a week

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Swim session tickets start at $5 per person

Southeast Pool 3435 S. Osage Street

Closed on Mondays

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

$3 youth tickets, $4 adult tickets, $3 senior tickets

Southwest Pool 4850 S. Bell Street

Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

$3 youth tickets, $4 adult tickets, $3 senior tickets

Attractions around Amarillo

Iconic Amarillo Art, Tours and Landmarks

Museums and Educational Entertainment

Further day-to-day entertainment, weekly offerings and events, and plans for the rest of the year can be found both on the MyHighPlains.com events calendar and the Visit Amarillo website.