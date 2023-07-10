AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For visitors and Amarillo natives alike, summer often means warm weather and spare time to use on a wide range of activities, events, and attractions. In light of this, businesses and organizations around the region take the opportunity to show off both their year-round and seasonal offerings for the people around Texas Panhandle looking for a way to spend a day.
Here are a few of the must-see summer highlights of the High Plains in 2023, as well as pool schedules and ticket prices around the Amarillo area.
Amarillo City Pool schedules, prices in 2023
The City of Amarillo announced that its 2023 Summer Season for the public outdoor pools will run from May 30 through Aug. 6.
Thompson Park Pool
- 3500 E. Chaparral
- Open 7 days a week
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Swim session tickets start at $5 per person
Southeast Pool
- 3435 S. Osage Street
- Closed on Mondays
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- $3 youth tickets, $4 adult tickets, $3 senior tickets
Southwest Pool
- 4850 S. Bell Street
- Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- $3 youth tickets, $4 adult tickets, $3 senior tickets
Attractions around Amarillo
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Wonderland Amusement Park
- The 6th Street Historic District on Route 66
- Downtown Amarillo
- The Harrington House
- Lake Meredith
- Tascosa Drive-in Theater
- Amarillo Civic Center Complex
- Amarillo Little Theatre, Inc.
- Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
- Hodgetown Stadium
Iconic Amarillo Art, Tours and Landmarks
- 2nd Amendment Cowboy
- Cadillac Ranch
- Ozymandias on the Plains
- Palo Duro Canyon
- The Helium Monument
- The Floating Mesa
- ‘Collect’ a Herd of High Plains Horses
- Dynamite Museum Road Signs
- Amarillo Mural Series
Museums and Educational Entertainment
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- Amarillo Art Institute
- Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument
- Amarillo Railroad Museum
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- The Amarillo Zoo
- Bill’s Backyard Classics
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Jack Sisemore RV Museum
- Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
- Texas Air & Space Museum
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial
- Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
