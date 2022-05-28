AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Music for a good cause as the Bad Magik Musik Festival returned to Sam Houston Park with local music and local vendors filling the park for the first time since 2019.

Jason Barrett, one of the organizers of the event said the music fest is a part of the SanJac Coalition which is dedicated to improving and promoting business and the quality of life in the historic San Jacinto Neighborhood.

Barrett said all the money raised at the festival stays in the neighborhood.

“Now that we are able to do events, we are working on some neighborhood projects that are still in the works. We do projects here in the community with the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, Square Mile Community, and AXE Community Center. We do work with San Jacinto Elementary School. Just all kinds of stuff,” said Barrett.

Barrett said the Bad Magik Musik Festival also allows the area to see the talented local music scene.

“It’s very important to get our local musicians out throughout later tonight and we do also have after-parties at several venues on Sixth Street that also have local bands as well,” said Barrett.

Becca Hill, whose husband was playing the band Vamping at the festival added for those who have never come to Bad Magik said you won’t be disappointed.

“You get to see good bands, you get to meet local vendors which is awesome. It’s a good thing to do, a free event. You get to support all these people in a different way. It’s a good time,” said Hill.

Barrett said in August for the 806 Coffee + Lounge’s birthday, they will be hosting a fundraiser for school supplies that benefit the kids at San Jacinto Elementary School.

Barrett added that the 6th Street Creepy Crawl will also be returning this Halloween.