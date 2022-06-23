AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After teaching in local high schools and a range of universities, leading the Amarillo Symphony and Civic Choruses, and serving as the Director of Music Ministries at Polk Street, Dr. George Biffle is ending his 60-year career in music.

After his decades-long career, Polk Street United Methodist Church announced it will be honoring Biffle during its own longstanding “God and Country” service on Saturday. The one-of-a-kind service is intended to celebrate “God’s promise and our country’s freedom” while featuring music, according to church officials.

The service will be both free and open to the public, detailed the church, and is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. at 1401 South Polk St on Saturday. It’s expected to include a full orchestra alongside a message from the Polk Street United Methodist Church’s pastor, as well as a song written in honor of Biffle for his 80th birthday.

In honor of Biffle’s retirement and in order to welcome the new Associate Pastor, Stephania Gilkey, church officials noted that the service will be followed by a hot dog and burger lunch.

“Within the music community in the Panhandle George is legend and well known by his peers and students,” said church officials, regarding Biffle, “He has impacted so many within the Amarillo community.”

Biffle’s career, as described by the church, has included teaching in the Amarillo school system at Austin Junior High School and Amarillo High School, as well as in the realm of higher education at Amarillo College, McMurry University, the University of Western Alabama, and West Texas A&M University. Past education, he has served as the Director of the Amarillo Symphony Chorus and the Amarillo Master Chorale – formerly named the Amarillo Civic Chorus. He has served as the Director of Music Ministries at Polk Street United Methodist Church since 2012.

Further noted by the church regarding Biffle’s career was that several of his former students are now choir directors in the Amarillo area, including at schools such as Randall High School, Caprock High School, Canyon High School, and Canyon Junior High School.

He was also noted as the former teacher of astronaut Rick Husband, for whom the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport was named.

Given the breadth of his career and the accolades of his students and peers, Biffle is expected to not only be celebrated at Saturday’s event but also remain in the musical memory of the High Plains. While one person cannot replace a choir in its entirety – every chorus is a collection of individual notes, working with and influencing one another.