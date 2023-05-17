AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For visitors and Amarillo natives alike, the arrival of summer brings the promise of warm weather and spare time to use on a wide range of activities, events, and attractions – many of which focus just as much on education as entertainment.

In recognition of International Museum Day on May 18, MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of museums, educational entertainment, and artistic landmarks to visit in the Amarillo area.

Museums and Educational Entertainment

Landmarks and Art Tours