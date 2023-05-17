AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For visitors and Amarillo natives alike, the arrival of summer brings the promise of warm weather and spare time to use on a wide range of activities, events, and attractions – many of which focus just as much on education as entertainment.
In recognition of International Museum Day on May 18, MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of museums, educational entertainment, and artistic landmarks to visit in the Amarillo area.
Museums and Educational Entertainment
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- Amarillo Art Institute
- Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument
- Amarillo Railroad Museum
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- The Amarillo Zoo
- Bill’s Backyard Classics
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Jack Sisemore RV Museum
- Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
- Texas Air & Space Museum
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial
- Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
Landmarks and Art Tours
- 2nd Amendment Cowboy
- Cadillac Ranch
- Ozymandias on the Plains
- Palo Duro Canyon
- The Helium Monument
- The Floating Mesa
- The 6th Street Historic District on Route 66
- ‘Collect’ a Herd of High Plains Horses
- Dynamite Museum Road Signs
- Downtown Amarillo
- Amarillo Mural Series
- The Harrington House
- Lake Meredith
