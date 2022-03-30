PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Roosevelt County, New Mexico on Tuesday impacted the old location of the Blackwater Draw National Historic Landmark and Museum.

According to a post made on the museum’s Facebook page, the museum, along with surrounding structures, were impacted by the fire. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the Portales Fire Department reported that agencies were working a fire in the area of New Mexico 202 and US 70 which impacted unoccupied structures.

Provided by Blackwater Draw NHL and Museum

Provided by Blackwater Draw NHL and Museum

Officials said the old museum was not in use and it was emptied of its collections. Blackwater Draw is an archeological site as well as a museum on the Eastern New Mexico University campus.

“The old museum is a complete loss but some of the murals survived as you can see through the window on the back wall,” the post read. “We thank everyone involved in containing the fire as they continue to work throughout the night. Please avoid the area if you can as it is still actively burning.”