Laura Ashley death added to list of Labor Day shooting suspect’s charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has added the shooting death of Laura Ashley on Sept. 6 to David Lee Winfield’s list of charges, in the wake of his Sept. 30 arrest related to the Labor Day drive-by shootings.

APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld said all of the original warrants were for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which were directly related to the shootings on Sept. 6. He said in this case, the charge is a second-degree felony.

David Lee Winfield

Those drive-by shootings were all in North Amarillo, four in the Eastridge neighborhood, and one at 15th and Madison, which resulted in the death of Laura Etta Ashley, 62, of Amarillo. A warrant was issued on the charge of her murder for Winfield in the latest update to his charges.

The shootings of Monday, Sept. 6:

12:05 A.M. – APD officers were called to the 900 block of Heather on a drive-by shooting, where a 17 year-old was shot in his upper body while driving his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

– APD officers were called to the 900 block of Heather on a drive-by shooting, where a 17 year-old was shot in his upper body while driving his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 12:36 A.M. – APD officers responded to the 1300 block of Aster. A 20 year-old victim was driving in the 1000 block of Eastern Street and the suspect vehicle came up beside him and began to shoot. The victim’s vehicle was hit, but he was not injured.

– APD officers responded to the 1300 block of Aster. A 20 year-old victim was driving in the 1000 block of Eastern Street and the suspect vehicle came up beside him and began to shoot. The victim’s vehicle was hit, but he was not injured. 12:41 A.M. – APD officers responded to the area of NE 20th Avenue and Iris Street. A 48 year-old victim told officers she was driving on NE 20th Avenue when the suspect vehicle drove beside her and began to fire into the driver’s side of her car. She was not injured.

– APD officers responded to the area of NE 20th Avenue and Iris Street. A 48 year-old victim told officers she was driving on NE 20th Avenue when the suspect vehicle drove beside her and began to fire into the driver’s side of her car. She was not injured. 8:20 P.M. – APD officers responded to the 6700 block of NE 19th avenue. A 52 year-old victim told officers that she was followed by the suspect vehicle to that area when someone in the vehicle fired shots at her, hitting her vehicle. She was not injured.

– APD officers responded to the 6700 block of NE 19th avenue. A 52 year-old victim told officers that she was followed by the suspect vehicle to that area when someone in the vehicle fired shots at her, hitting her vehicle. She was not injured. 9:21 P.M. – APD officers were called to the intersection of NW 15th Avenue and Monroe Street. A 62 year-old woman was found dead in her vehicle by officers, and was reported to have been shot while driving.

The APD Homicide unit and Violent Crimes unit continue to investigate these incidents, according to the department. Winfield has remained in jail since his initial arrest.



