Multiple WT programs rank among ‘Best in Nation,’ independent analyst reports

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an independent analyst, three of West Texas A&M University’s programs have ranked among the best in the country, with a total of 25 WT programs in the Top 10 of the nation.

WT detailed that Intelligent.com, a resource for higher education planning, ranked the programs based on “flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation,” while using methods that rank each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories: strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement.

According to WT, the university “offers flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults or hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats.”

“The breadth of programs represented in Intelligent.com’s rankings shows how deeply WT is committed to excellence in all areas,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs. “Such rankings demonstrate our commitment to providing high quality, economically feasible education to students across Texas and the world as the University strengthens its position as a regional research university, as laid out in the long-range plan WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”

WT’s top rankings include the following:

According to WT, studies show that a degree “increases income substantially, degree holders earning 84 percent more than those with only a high school diplomas or those without a completed GED.” In addition, earning continue to grow with higher learning education, with the unemployment rate decreasing for those with a doctorate.

Additional ranking includes, WT’s online MBA, which ranked No. 19 on The Princeton Review’s Top 50 list and WT’s undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program among the top in the country. The university was among the 10 safest campuses in the country and the safest in Texas, while the University Police Department was named a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation.

According to U.S. News & World Report in 2020, WT has the No. 1 online bachelor’s program among Texas schools, online bachelor’s program for veterans, online MBA programs for veterans, online specialized graduate program for veterans and online graduate information technology program.