APD investigating another early morning drive-by shooting Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department (APD) officers were called to the 3600 block of NE 24th Ave. on a shots fired call this morning, Sept. 13 at 5:53 a.m., according to APD.

APD said that a 23-year-old victims told officers that he was driving eastbound on Hastings Ave. near Hyman Street when a dark colored SUV tried to pass him. Police said the victim then tried to speed up and did not allow the SUV to pass.

The SUV then tried to pass the victim again, so the victim slowed down and allowed the SUV to pass when, according to APD, someone from the suspects vehicle fired shots at the victim. Police said the victim then returned fire at the suspects vehicle. According to APD, the victim was not injured in the incident.

This case is under investigation by the APD Violent Crimes Unit and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the APD Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crimes Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers p3 mobile app.