CIMARRON COUNTY, OK (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook that multiple units are on scene for a grass fire near the intersection of N0498 Rd. and N0532 Rd.

According to the post, multiple units from the Boise City Volunteer Firefighters, as well as officials from Stratford and Texhoma, were on scene around 12:51 p.m. Tuesday on a fire. Officials said by 2:45 p.m., the fire is in the containment stage.

