AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dry conditions in the area have prompted multiple counties to renew their burn bans, including Potter County.

In Potter County, The Potter County Commissioners Court approved an order that prohibits burning in unincorporated areas of Potter County for 90 days from Oct. 23 through Dec. 1, according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The burn ban does not prohibit burning activities that are “related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.”

Those activities include:

Firefighter training;

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations;

Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops;

Prescribed burns certified under Section 153.048, Texas Natural Resources Code, and meeting the standards of Section 153.047, Texas Natural Resources Code

More information on the burn ban can be found on the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sherman, Lipscomb, Moore, Hemphill, Oldham, Wheeler, Randall, Armstrong, Donley, Castro, Briscoe, Hall, Cottle and Hardeman counties have active burn bans.