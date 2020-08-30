Multiple power outages in Amarillo area

UPDATE: As of 9:35 PM, Xcel Energy is reporting 39 outages affecting 6,472 customers. The 3,505 customers affected by the Hastings outage have been restored, according to Xcel Energy Spokesman Wes Reeves.

UPDATE: As of 9:17 PM, Xcel Energy is reporting 44 outages in the Amarillo area affecting 9,766 customers.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of 8:53 PM, Xcel Energy is reporting 35 outages in the Amarillo area affecting 10,182 customers as storms pass through the area.

Xcel Energy is patrolling the lines and working to restore power and have already restored some, according to Xcel’s website.