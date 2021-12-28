Multiple lanes closed on Amarillo Boulevard due to wreck

Courtesy KAMR Local 4 News staff on the scene.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple lanes have been shut down due to a collision involving a red truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and Buchanan.

Official at the scene stated, at around 8:57 a.m. the pick-up turned left out of the wrong lane and was hit by the semi. The driver of the pick-up was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, officials added.

Northbound Buchanan and eastbound Amarillo Boulevard are one lane only as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

