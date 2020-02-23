Multiple lane closures for the upcoming week around Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Multiple lane closures are scheduled for the upcoming week around Amarillo.

TxDOT is saying, starting tomorrow there will be multiple lanes in Amarillo being worked on.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, the left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed between the temporary westbound Airport Blvd. entrance ramp and 500 feet east of Lakeside Drive for box culvert work. This work will last 7 to 10 days.

On US 87, there will be multiple lanes closed on the inside lanes from Fillmore St. to Mobley St. for installation of a median cable barrier.

TxDOT is asking to watch for patching repair crews in Potter County for these days, in the following areas:

On Monday, Feb. 24, on State Loop (SL) 434 at E. Cottonwood St. within the intersection. Cottonwood St. will be closed to thru traffic.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, on SL 434 at E. Cactus St. within the intersection. Cactus St. will be closed to thru traffic.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, on SL 434 at E. Cherry Ave. within the intersection. Cherry St. will be closed to thru traffic.

Also, watch for various lane closures on Amarillo Blvd. from Hughes St. east to SL 335 for patching and concrete repair in both directions.

Expect multiple lane closures around the downtown interchange on I-40 for concrete bridge deck repairs in both directions.

On I-27 northbound, the right lane will be closed from FM 2219 to McCormick Rd. for patching repairs.

TxDOT asks you to also watch for slow-moving vehicles on I-27, and US 87 for herbicide applications that will near the guardrails.

For more information, you can visit www.drivetexas.org.

