AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Monday afternoon fire on the 4000 block of South Monroe.

According to the department, crews responded to a report of a fire outside a home on South Monroe at around 3:15 p.m. Monday. As they arrived, firefighters found the back of the home on fire along with its fence and deck, and the flames were spreading toward the rear of the house to the north.

The department described that crews began fighting the fire quickly and were able to contain it to the original home, preventing major damage to the neighboring house. The fire was considered under control by 3:36 p.m.

The department reported no injuries in connection to the fire and said that all residents were outside of the homes. The Red Cross was called to offer assistance to the impacted families.