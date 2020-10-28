Multiple BSA clinics closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the weather, BSA has announced that multiple clinics will be closed today;

BSA Harrington Breast Center

BSA Family Medical Clinic

BSA Amarillo Surgical Group

ADC Endoscopy Specialists

BSA Outpatient Therapy Services

BSA Advanced Wound Care

BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

