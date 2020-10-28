Multiple BSA clinics closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the weather, BSA has announced that multiple clinics will be closed today;
- BSA Harrington Breast Center
- BSA Family Medical Clinic
- BSA Amarillo Surgical Group
- ADC Endoscopy Specialists
- BSA Outpatient Therapy Services
- BSA Advanced Wound Care
- BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic
More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
