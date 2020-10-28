Multiple BSA clinics closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to the weather, BSA has announced that multiple clinics will be closed today;

  • BSA Harrington Breast Center
  • BSA Family Medical Clinic
  • BSA Amarillo Surgical Group
  • ADC Endoscopy Specialists
  • BSA Outpatient Therapy Services
  • BSA Advanced Wound Care
  • BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

