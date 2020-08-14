Multiple arrests made after Violent Crime Suppression Joint Operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple arrests have been made after a Violent Crime Suppression Joint Operation.

On August 12 and 13, Texas DPS Special Agents, Troopers, canine handlers, and aviation conducted a joint operation with Borger and Pampa Police Departments, along with the Hutchinson and Gray County Sheriff’s Office and the Gray County Constable’s Office.

The operation targeted violent crime in Hutchinson and Gray Counties. As a result of the collaborative effort, 28 people were arrested for the following crimes:

1 arrest – Tampering with evidence/resisting arrest

8 Arrest – Possession of controlled substance PG1 <1 gram

1 Arrest – Possession of controlled substance PG1 >= 1 gram < 4 grams,

1 Arrest – Possession of controlled substance PG1 >=4 grams < 200 grams

1 Arrest – Evading arrest, assault public servant, resist arrest, search or transport

1 Arrest – Evading arrest, fraud possess/use credit or debit card < 5

1 Arrest – Interfere w/police service animal killing, resist arrest, search or transport

During the operation, fugitive arrests were made on the following warrants: