AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged child sexual predators in the Amarillo area.

According to the news release, the operation resulted in the arrest of five individuals ranging in age from 25 to 41 from areas in Amarillo, Dumas, and Plainview.

The individuals were charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked into the Randall County Jail.

DPS Special Agents report they were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, West Texas A&M University Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service.