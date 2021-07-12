CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multi-million dollar construction projects are ongoing at West Texas A&M University.

According to university officials, about two dozen projects are underway and represent more than $18 million in investment.

These projects include improvements to the Virgil Henson Activity Center, new flooring in residential halls, and elevator modernization.

“The biggest one is the Amarillo Center its a little over $7 million we are finishing out the second floor there and the student parking lot this is probably the second done about $3.8 million on the labs and new roofs on this new facility and the next one is the activity center pool area about $1.9 million there,” said Randy Rikel, Vice President of Business and Finance.

Officials said these changes will provide students with state-of-the-art facilities that will better prepare them to enter the workforce.