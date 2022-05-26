AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a multi-agency DWI task force will begin Friday with the focus on combating drunk driving in Potter and Randall County over the weekend.

Beginning on Friday, officials with Texas DPS, the Amarillo Police Department, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a three-day DWI task force.

DPS said law enforcement will be out in full force and will be looking for a wide range of traffic violations with the main focus on looking for drunk drivers. DPS said anyone who is arrested and refuses a breath test will be subject to a blood search warrant.

DPS said it wants to remind drivers to keep the roadway safe and if they plan to go out and drink to find an alternate means of travel, including rideshare apps, or designate a sober driver.