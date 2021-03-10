Muleshoe school employee on leave, arrested by FBI

MULESHOE, Texas — On Wednesday, the Muleshoe Independent School District said an employee was placed on administrative leave due to reports of misconduct with a Muleshoe student, according to a press release.

On March 9, the school district was advised that the teacher had been charged with Enticing a minor, the press release said.

Online jail records with the Lubbock County Detention Center said William Alan Shelly, 61, of Portales, New Mexico was held in federal custody. The jail records said he was arrested by the FBI.

Muleshoe ISD did not list Shelly by name in this investigation. However, previous media reports by muleshoejournal.com indicated he was an assistant band director.

The following is a press release from Muleshoe Independent School District:

On Monday, March 8, 2021, the Muleshoe ISD Administration received information from law enforcement authorities that a Muleshoe ISD employee may have allegedly engaged in illegal conduct towards a MISD student. The District immediately placed that employee on administrative leave and ordered the employee to stay off school grounds and away from District students and activities until the District completes its own investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, law enforcement officials further informed the District that the employee had been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor.

The District has reported the alleged misconduct to state educator licensing authorities, and, while it continues its own investigation into the matter, the District intends to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Student safety is a paramount concern to Muleshoe ISD. The District’s policies concerning employee conduct towards students are strictly enforced, and District employees receive regular training on the prohibitions against improper conduct toward children and students.

The District takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment. Students who believe they have experienced conduct that violates the District’s policies are encouraged to communicate promptly those concerns to their parents, teachers, principals, the District’s Title IX Coordinator, or to me directly.

State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing confidential personnel information. Therefore, the District cannot provide further information on this matter.

Dr. R. L. Richards, Superintendent of Schools, Muleshoe ISD