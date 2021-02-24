Muleshoe ISD school bus involved in crash in Bailey County

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a crash involving a Muleshoe ISD school bus and another vehicle resulted in injuries.

According to DPS, the driver of the first vehicle was travelling east bound on US 84 west of CR 103 in the inside lane, and the school bus was travelling west on US 84.

According to DPS, the driver entered the center median, and struck the metal “Do Not Enter” sign, and crossed the metal culvert in the center median west of CR 103.

The vehicle crossed the intersection of CR 103 and entered the west bound lanes of US 84 said DPS.

DPS continues, the vehicle entered a side skid through both of the west bound lanes and struck the school bus on the right side.

The bus had six students on board, according to DPS, four were transported to Muleshoe Area Hospital for possible minor injuries and the driver of the bus also sustained minor injuries said DPS.

The passenger in the first vehicle was transported by AeroCare to UMC in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries and the driver was taken to Muleshoe Area Hospital said DPS.