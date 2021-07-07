MTK Foundation to host 5K/10K run on July 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The MTK Foundation has announced its 9th annual 5K/10K run in Amarillo, according to the MTK website.

The event will be located at Austin Park, 1808 Wimberly Road, Amarillo, Texas, to “accommodate more people,” a MTK Facebook post stated.

You can register for the event here and the deadline for online registration is July 17 at 5:00 p.m., the website detailed.