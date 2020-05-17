MTK Foundation awards more than $10,000 in scholarships to Tascosa Students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Madison T. Knebusch Foundation awarded more than $10,000 in scholarship funds to Tascosa High School students on Saturday, May 16.

The MTK Foundation is committed to the memory of Madison Knebusch, helping those who display the faith, character, and disposition of Madison, and finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

On Saturday, the foundation announced through its Facebook page that it was able to give out the scholarships thanks to a private donation and its continued commitment to the memory of Madison.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to award the scholarships traditionally. Instead, they took to the streets, delivering the good news to the students at their homes and places of work.

In the Foundation’s Facebook post, it referenced the scholarship students by saying, “We believe that each one of them will take a little bit of Madison with them into this dark and distant world and shine a light that is sorely needed!!!”

