Mrs. Beards ‘Teachers on the Rise’ program returns for 8th year, teaming up with United Supermarkets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets is teaming up with Mrs. Baird’s to celebrate the start of the Teachers on the Rise” program in Amarillo.
Each month, three teachers are recognized as outstanding educators and receive $100 gift cards from United Supermarkets and American Express.
The student or family who nominates a winning teacher will also win a $50 American Express gift card from Mrs. Baird’s.
All panhandle schools are eligible to participate.
To find a nomination form, click here.
