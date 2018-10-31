MPEV Looking Greener with Freshly Planted Sod

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The MPEV in downtown Amarillo is starting to shape up as construction continues.

It is beginning to look a lot like baseball as green grass is newly planted.

"The grass is like the crown jewel of a ballpark and that's what makes it special," said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of Amarillo Professional Baseball. "In fact, we've got special t-shirts made that say 'We've got grass here in Amarillo.'"

The weather has been a concern for construction crews but the freshly planted sod is now on the infield.

Crews have been working to make sure they do not get behind with the onslaught of rain we have seen in the past several days.

The grass arrived Monday and crews began installing it early in the morning.

While the sod in the outfield still needs to be laid, City of Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth said he expects that to be done by next week.

"It changes the looks of the facilities quite a bit to see the green grass go down," said Danforth. "People start seeing the baseball field develop. It's exciting to see that happen. When the outfield comes in, those that are coming out of city hall or driving by can now see the turf on the field and see that baseball is just around the corner."

Danforth said the locker rooms and everything below ground are coming along too, even though people cannot necessarily see that progress.

With construction on schedule for both the structures of the MPEV and the baseball field itself, Danforth told us Amarillo Professional Baseball will be ready to play ball next April.

Ensor said the reception the APB has gotten from the people of Amarillo has made them even more excited to move into their new home.

"This is gonna be a place where the community calls home and I think that's what we're trying to bring--that enhancement, that quality of life where people can make memories here and this venue is going to be one of the best ballparks in the country to be able to do that," Ensor said. "Everybody is pulling the wagon in the same direction to make sure this thing is on time. We'll be ready to play on April 8, 2019. I can guarantee you that."

While the MPEV and baseball field are progressing quickly, unfortunately, there is no update on the team name for APB. Ensor said the "sod" being laid has nothing to do with the Sod Poodles or any other potential team name.

However, the hybrid Bermuda grass being used on the field is durable, and Danforth said will help with water conservation as it is bred to fit our climate.