AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizers from the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that the American Quarter Horse Association Cowboy Mounted World Championship (CMSA) is set to return to Amarillo from Oct. 11 until Oct. 15.

The event, located at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds, will feature the best mounted shooters in the world who will be competing for the World Championship title, organizers detailed.

At the CMSA, organizers explained that contestants compete in timed events using two 0.45 caliber single-action revolvers, with the goal of shooting as many balloon targets as possible while riding a horse.

Organizers added that the top competitors will participate at a showcase on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. CMSA will provide free tickets to the Friday showcase to firefighters, county sheriffs, and the Amarillo Police Department.

The event will be fully open to the public as organizers said that CMSA will give free tours to local students throughout the week in partnership with Window on a Wider World.

For more information on the event, along with a full schedule, click here.