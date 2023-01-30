Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an ongoing investigation following an early Saturday wreck at southwest 34th and Western Street which officials said left one motorcyclist with “life-threatening” injuries.

According to the department, officers were called to the area of southwest 34th and Western Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a “fixed object.” A 29-year-old man was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western at 34th, said police, when he failed to stay in a single lane and struck the center concrete median.

“The driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries,” said officials in a release about the accident, “Speed and alcohol are factors in this crash.”

Officials noted that the accident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.