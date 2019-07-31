Motorcycle Cops doing what they can to stay cool in the heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s just an extremely dangerous time to be out there in the weather, ” said Sgt. Wes Hill with the Amarillo Police Department.

This week calls for temperatures of 100 degrees or more on the High Plains. Which for Hill and the rest of the motorcycle cops with the Amarillo Police Department, makes their job that much tougher.

“You’re getting the heat from the motorcycle, you’re getting heat from the pavement. Even though the wind is blowing, when it’s 100 degrees, it feels like a blow dryer. It just feels like a blow dryer blow drying on your face,” said Hill.

They’re out in the sun the entire day, making hydration key.

“They drink, most likely around a gallon of water a day. They’re drinking a lot of water, they take frequent breaks,” said Hill.

Along with some help from local businesses.

“The local convenience stores have graciously allowed us to use their walk-in refrigerated coolers, so often times you’ll see the officers standing inside the refrigerated cooler. That’s what they’re doing, the motor officers are in there cooling off,” said Hill.

Even though the conditions can at times be brutal, those motorcycle cops wouldn’t have it any other way.

“They would rather be out on the bike in the weather than in the car. They just enjoy being on a motorcycle so much,” said Hill.