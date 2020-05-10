Mother’s Day celebrations all across the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Today is Mother’s Day and moms all across the High Plains are celebrating in different and unique ways this year.

To celebrate her special day, one local mother, Karen Grove, celebrated Mother’s Day with her children and granddaughter.

“They’re going to dig a few holes and help me plant some pretty plants for Mother’s Day and just hang out and love on each other,” said Grove.

Grove says even with all the craziness of COVID-19, it is nice to still have her family around. Grove also had a special message to all the mother’s out there celebrating with their families.

“Enjoy your family and your sweet children. Life happens and there is ups and downs, and it’s all about love. You have to keep loving on each other and expect the good and the bad as they come and make the most of it,” added Grove.

Also sharing in the spirit of Mother’s Day today was Amarillo Fellowship, who teamed up with Roasters on Bell to give a free cup of coffee to mothers.

“It’s just the least we can do for the pretty cool ladies out there that take care of the kiddos and do so much more than that. I think it’s cool the church wants to do that for its members,” said Ethan Griffith, Store Manager of Roasters on Bell.

More from MyHighPlains.com: