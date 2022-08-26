AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department.

According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home upon arrival. Crews laid a hose line across Western at Buffalo Trail in order to establish a water supply, and began fighting the flames.

A mother in the impacted home woke to find the couch and curtains on fire, according to the Amarillo Fire Department. While she remained at the scene, officials said she was able to evacuate her children, and that no injuries were reported. Officials did not confirm a cause for the fire at the time of the report.

Those in the area of Buffalo Trail and Western should consider alternate routes of travel, and otherwise remain aware of first responders on or near the roadway.