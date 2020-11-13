Morgue capacity at Amarillo hospitals expanded with mobile trailer; second requested, Mayor Nelson says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in a video message on her Facebook page on Thursday that the morgue capacity at local hospitals has been expanded with a mobile trailer.

Nelson also adds that they have requested a second trailer while the city waits for a portable morgue unit to come to Amarillo from the state.

“This is real. It’s very serious, and as a community, we have to come together to work and stop the spread of this disease so our hospital capacity decreases and we can take care of the people who need to be taken care of,” said Mayor Nelson.

The mayor said she posted this video in response to questions she has received about the possibility of the City of Amarillo issuing a stay at home order.

In a written statement that was posted with the video, Mayor Nelson said:

Hello Amarillo. Many people are asking if we are going to issue a stay at home order to slow the surge in COVID cases that is overrunning our hospitals. As a community, we can come together and stop the spread. There is uncertainty about how long this will last. But there are a few things I am certain about. The mayor and council cannot close down businesses in response to COVID. An order shutting down businesses or sheltering in place would come from the Governor alone. I am also certain of this: the best approach is for every Amarillo resident to use the authority they have to stop the spread: are you wearing a mask or choosing to attend a social event? Our citizens can choose what we can’t order – making a responsible choice is so much better than waiting for government to mandate us. A shut down is a costly solution. A more effective solution is for each one of us to wear a mask. I’m grateful to our leaders who are doing what they can to stop the spread of this disease and setting an example. Please use your influence and require your employees and customers to wear a mask. Let’s fight COVID together! Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson

