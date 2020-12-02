More than one-million dollars given to West Texas A&M University by Amarillo couple

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The giving continues on this Giving Tuesday as an Amarillo couple donated more than one-million dollars to West Texas A&M University.



According to campus staff the couple never even attended the university, they just fell in love with the school and what it does for our region.

The Bob and Lana Hatton Education Endowment fund will be used to support those who help educate. This is something Todd Rasberry, Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relation said he sees benefiting both students and teachers.



“Helping teachers who are currently in the classroom who can learn and improve their learning as well as teaching students here at the university and supporting faculty who teach teachers,” Rasberry stated.

According to Rasberry the campus today may not be the same in 10 or 20 years so this gift will help them as the university continues to grow.

Staff said this is a legacy gift to the university, specifically to support the College of Education and Social Sciences.

The announcement of the funds were made December 12,2020 but the money is not at the school just yet.

When the funds do arrive Rasberry said those funds will be dispersed within those departments to go where it is needed.